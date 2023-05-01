Quiet warming weather this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week will be comparatively calm after last week’s active weather. Dry air has moved in and eliminated the chance for showers this week.

Skies will be mostly sunny, and the afternoons will be a few degrees below normal for several days. Nights will remain slightly above the average. All in all, the weather over the next few days will be lovely for this time of year.

By midweek, a stalled cold front to our north will get an extra boost and be pushed to the south. This will drive the front south of us and twist our winds to the northeast. This slight shift in winds will bring in even more dry air.

This will let the nighttime temperatures fall another few degrees at night and fall below the 70 mark, and into the upper 60s near the coast, mid-60s inland, and perhaps upper 50s well inland.

However, dry air cools efficiently but warms just as efficiently. Therefore, expect the temperature to climb midweek to near 90 in many locations.

