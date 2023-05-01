Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Quiet warming weather this week

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week will be comparatively calm after last week’s active weather. Dry air has moved in and eliminated the chance for showers this week.

Skies will be mostly sunny, and the afternoons will be a few degrees below normal for several days. Nights will remain slightly above the average. All in all, the weather over the next few days will be lovely for this time of year.

By midweek, a stalled cold front to our north will get an extra boost and be pushed to the south. This will drive the front south of us and twist our winds to the northeast. This slight shift in winds will bring in even more dry air.

This will let the nighttime temperatures fall another few degrees at night and fall below the 70 mark, and into the upper 60s near the coast, mid-60s inland, and perhaps upper 50s well inland.

However, dry air cools efficiently but warms just as efficiently. Therefore, expect the temperature to climb midweek to near 90 in many locations.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Whitfield Avenue and Lockwood Ridge Road.
Man dead after crash on Whitfield Avenue
Windy Sunday
Severe Weather Possible Overnight as Front Moves Through
The car crash left two injured and one deceased.
Fatal crash on Tallevast Road and 41
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One dead following crash in Manatee
Michelle Little's photo from the Sarasota Military Academy's website
Sarasota Military Academy teacher arrested for lascivious conduct with student

Latest News

ev2
'If We All Held Hands' wins the People's Choice Award
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 28, 2023
ev1
Junior League of Sarasota, Embracing Our Differences working toward impactful change
ev special 3
Children inspire the People's Choice Award winner at Embracing Our Differences