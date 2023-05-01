National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Charlotte County during weekend storms.

An EF1 with maximum winds of 110 mph touched down near Bermont Road in eastern Charlotte County at 6:38 a.m., Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, but there was damage to a storage structure on a property in the path of the tornado, which traveled about a half-mile with a maximum width of 50 yards.

Charlotte County reminds residents and visitors to remain aware of the potential for storms that can produce severe weather, including tornados. To sign up for emergency notifications via Alert Charlotte, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/alertcharlotte.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.