Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

Tornado
Tornado(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Charlotte County during weekend storms.

An EF1 with maximum winds of 110 mph touched down near Bermont Road in eastern Charlotte County at 6:38 a.m., Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, but there was damage to a storage structure on a property in the path of the tornado, which traveled about a half-mile with a maximum width of 50 yards.

Charlotte County reminds residents and visitors to remain aware of the potential for storms that can produce severe weather, including tornados. To sign up for emergency notifications via Alert Charlotte, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/alertcharlotte.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car crash left two injured and one deceased.
Fatal crash on Tallevast Road and 41
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Teen equestrian killed in accident during competition
The crash happened on Whitfield Avenue and Lockwood Ridge Road.
Man dead after crash on Whitfield Avenue
Michelle Little's photo from the Sarasota Military Academy's website
Sarasota Military Academy teacher arrested for lascivious conduct with student
Windy Sunday
Severe Weather Possible Overnight as Front Moves Through

Latest News

Calm conditions all week
Quiet warming weather this week
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
High Pressure Dominates
High Pressure Dominates Bringing Sunny Clear Skies for the Work Week
Winds Decrease Monday as High Pressure Takes Over
WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm - VOD - clipped version