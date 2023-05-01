Advertise With Us
Manatee Public Beach increases ADA accessibility with mats

Manatee Public Beach
Manatee Public Beach(Manatee County Govenrment)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announced Monday that officials installed a 100 foot-long mat at Manatee Public Beach.

The mat will increased wheelchair accessibility at the beach. The T-shaped mat, which is six-feet wide, will push 100 feet into the approximately 400-foot-wide beach area near the Anna Maria Island Beach Café. At the end of that 100-foot run, a 12-foot “landing area” will allow multiple users to rest and enjoy the surf, sand and sunsets. The beach access mat is made of recycled metals—durable and slip-resistant materials—ensuring safety for all users. In addition to wheelchairs, visitors with strollers, rolling carts and coolers also may take advantage of the smoother surface, which will stay in place year-round with exceptions for severe storm threats.

“We have been wanting to do this for years,” said Carmine DeMilio, Deputy Director for Parks and Grounds and ADA Coordinator for Manatee County’s Property Management Department. “This is another step to help accommodate the disabled community and provide access to world-class amenities and award-winning beaches.”

County leaders are encouraging everyone to try out the new beach access mat and invites individuals with disabilities, their families and caregivers to enjoy the beautiful beaches of Manatee County without any barriers.

