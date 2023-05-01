Manatee County Sheriff deputies rescue 2 from rip currents

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office posted video of a water rescue that occurred over the weekend off Anna Maria Island.

According to authorities, marine units rescued a father and son who were swept out to sea due to rip currents in the Gulf.

Deputies shared the video as a reminder that rip currents can cause dangerous situations.

Rip currents are responsible for the majority of drowning deaths in Florida. Here are some suggestions from the county on how to keep yourself safe:

* When swimming, choose an area protected by lifeguards. If you are not a strong swimmer, go no further than knee deep.

* Check swimming conditions before you go to the beach.

* You can sometimes identify a rip current by its foamy and choppy surface.

* If caught in a rip current, try to relax. A rip current is not an “undertow” — it will not pull you under. Do not try to swim against the current, as this is very difficult even for an experienced swimmer. If you can do so, tread water and float.

