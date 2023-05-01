Advertise With Us
Fatal crash on Tallevast Road and 41

The car crash left two injured and one deceased.
The car crash left two injured and one deceased.(Source: MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash was reported between a Sarasota and Venice resident at around 6 p.m. on April 29.

An SUV attempted to turn onto Tallevast Road, colliding with a pickup truck and then crashing into a traffic light pole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained serious injuries. The passenger of the SUV was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

