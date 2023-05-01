City of Sarasota opens Blue Ribbon Committee applications

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a City of Sarasota Commission meeting on May 1, the city opened up applications for the Blue Ribbon Committee on its website. The committee will study financially sustainable options for the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The meeting had commissioners go back and forth on what those qualifications should be. Ultimately they decided seven members will be appointed. They will be experts in architecture, historical preservation, and structural engineering, financial expert in performing arts, and climate adaptation, and two residents in the City of Sarasota.

“I think that we need to have the best experts and then have two city residents for sure on the committee,” said Vice Mayor Liz Alpert.

The application deadline is June 15 and then the commission will appoint the members. The committee will then have two years to provide the commission with recommendations for the Van Wezel.

The City of Sarasota and The Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation moved into an agreement in April 2022. The agreement is to construct a new performing arts center at The Bay Park. Commissioner Debbie Trice brought up the idea that two years is too long for the committee to provide recommendations.

“I think we want designs coming back early enough to influence the design of the new performing arts center. For example, if a restored Van Wezel could fill the pax’s requirement for a smaller supplemental auditorium, then there would be no need to include that,” explained Trice.

The committee is also known as the Purple Ribbon Committee and they will also look at the use, purpose, and lease of Van Wezel.

