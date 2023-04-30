Strong early morning storms, then gusty winds all day!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for early Sunday morning. Strong storms are pushing east across the Suncoast. Wind is our main weather problem all day Sunday. Thunderstorms are mainly for the early morning, by mid-morning they move south and east and our skies are clearing. Westerly winds blowing 20 to 40 mph continue all day. Rip currents and high surf will be dangerous at the beaches today. Gale warnings and Small Craft Advisories are place for our coastal waters, too. Winds die down this evening, then cooler and drier air settles in for most of the coming week. Dew points will hold into the 50s and low 60s for a very comfortable feel all week.

Red tide levels are in the low and very low categories near Siesta Key and other Sarasota County beaches. No red tide was reported along the Manatee County beaches as of late Friday.

