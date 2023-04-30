Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Strong early morning storms, then gusty winds all day!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for early Sunday morning. Strong storms are pushing east across the Suncoast. Wind is our main weather problem all day Sunday. Thunderstorms are mainly for the early morning, by mid-morning they move south and east and our skies are clearing. Westerly winds blowing 20 to 40 mph continue all day. Rip currents and high surf will be dangerous at the beaches today. Gale warnings and Small Craft Advisories are place for our coastal waters, too. Winds die down this evening, then cooler and drier air settles in for most of the coming week. Dew points will hold into the 50s and low 60s for a very comfortable feel all week.

Red tide levels are in the low and very low categories near Siesta Key and other Sarasota County beaches. No red tide was reported along the Manatee County beaches as of late Friday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Little's photo from the Sarasota Military Academy's website
Sarasota Military Academy teacher arrested for lascivious conduct with student
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One dead following crash in Manatee
DESOTO PARADE BRADENTON
De Soto Grand Parade cancelled due to inclement weather
Strong cold front to bring disruptive weather this weekend
Strong to severe storms possible
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Latest News

Watch
Sunday Morning Weather
bpd
Bradenton Police Sgt. Lee Cosens laid to rest - 11pm Report
draft
Sydney Brown is NFL bound
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 28, 2023