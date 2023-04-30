Advertise With Us
Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park

Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) - Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. One man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Two other victims were transported from the park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to Harborview Medical Center, where the second man died, police said.

The third shooting victim was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators were searching for a man who reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

