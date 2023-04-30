Severe Weather Possible Overnight as Front Moves Through

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A First Alert weather weekend continues as a cold front brings thunderstorms overnight and Sunday morning. The sky will eventually clear but expect a windy Sunday with gusts as high as 45mph. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will likely have a high wind warning advisory and there is a possibility that it could be temporarily closed if 40mph winds are reported at the bridge. Winds will be at their highest intensity overnight and into Sunday morning.

It is not recommended to go boating or swim in the ocean under the current weather conditions. A tornado watch was lifted Saturday evening, however a gale warning remains in effect along coastal waters of Manatee and Sarasota county until Sunday at 2 p.m. Southwest winds over coastal waters are sustained at 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to gale force. Seas are expected to be between six and eleven feet. A small craft advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. A high surf and rip current advisory remain in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. The opprtunity for lightning remains high overnight and into the early morning with thunderstorms.

After the front passes on Sunday morning, winds will remain gusty and the sky will become partly cloudy. Behind the front, expect clear skies Monday as high pressure returns and the humidity decreases to more comfortable levels. For the remainder of the work week similar conditions will prevail with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s and lows in the uppers 60s. After Sunday, rain chances do not return until Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.