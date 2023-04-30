Jungle adventures with Girl Scouts of the Gulfcoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida hosted a day filled with jungle adventures at the Sarasota Jungle Gardens on Sunday, April 30.

Those in attendance completed a scavenger hunt, visited a variety of animals, including birds and deer and fed flamingos.

“It was a free event that you could sign up through Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida to come check out Jungle Gardens, learn a little bit more about all of the animals that they have here, what Jungle Gardens has to offer as a local, smaller zoo,” said Ashley Degilio, Girl Scout troop leader. “We’re just hoping the girls can have a fun experience, get to check out all of the animals and learn about the different species.”

The event was a part of the Suncoast Remake Learning Days, the 10-day free learning festival for children and families featuring over 200 activities in locations across the Suncoast.

