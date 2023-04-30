Advertise With Us
Jungle adventures with Girl Scouts of the Gulfcoast

The event was held Sunday, April 30 at Jungle Gardens.
The event was held Sunday, April 30 at Jungle Gardens.(Robin Steel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida hosted a day filled with jungle adventures at the Sarasota Jungle Gardens on Sunday, April 30.

Those in attendance completed a scavenger hunt, visited a variety of animals, including birds and deer and fed flamingos.

“It was a free event that you could sign up through Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida to come check out Jungle Gardens, learn a little bit more about all of the animals that they have here, what Jungle Gardens has to offer as a local, smaller zoo,” said Ashley Degilio, Girl Scout troop leader. “We’re just hoping the girls can have a fun experience, get to check out all of the animals and learn about the different species.”

The event was a part of the Suncoast Remake Learning Days, the 10-day free learning festival for children and families featuring over 200 activities in locations across the Suncoast.

