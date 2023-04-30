Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

High Pressure Dominates Bringing Sunny Clear Skies for the Work Week

Winds Decrease Monday
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday will be a great example of what to expect for the entire work week. Now that a cold front has passed us, the pressure gradient will loosen and the gusty winds will subside to a more normal speed. Expect winds out of the west between 10 and 15 mph along with sunny and clear skies. The highs should be around 81 Monday, and the lows in the mid 60s. High pressure will take over along with a lack of moisture in the atmosphere. These conditions will give the Suncoast a beautiful, dry work week with warm temperatures and low humidity. The weather should feel comfortable through the work week.

Boating conditions improve Monday with winds dying down to 10 to 15 knots out of the west for most of the day. However seas will remain a little choppy at four to six feet. Tuesday will bring better boating conditions with seas around two to three feet with a moderate chop. Winds remain west between 10 and 15 mph. A small craft adviosry remains in effect through Monday morning at 5 a.m, giving the pressure gradient time to loosen so the winds can die down.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
One dead following crash in Manatee
Michelle Little's photo from the Sarasota Military Academy's website
Sarasota Military Academy teacher arrested for lascivious conduct with student
DESOTO PARADE BRADENTON
De Soto Grand Parade cancelled due to inclement weather
Strong cold front to bring disruptive weather this weekend
Strong to severe storms possible
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Latest News

Winds Decrease Monday as High Pressure Takes Over
WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm - VOD - clipped version
thumbnail
Gusty west winds Sunday
thumbnail
Sunday mid-morning forecast
FAWD
Strong early morning storms, then gusty winds all day!