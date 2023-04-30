High Pressure Dominates Bringing Sunny Clear Skies for the Work Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday will be a great example of what to expect for the entire work week. Now that a cold front has passed us, the pressure gradient will loosen and the gusty winds will subside to a more normal speed. Expect winds out of the west between 10 and 15 mph along with sunny and clear skies. The highs should be around 81 Monday, and the lows in the mid 60s. High pressure will take over along with a lack of moisture in the atmosphere. These conditions will give the Suncoast a beautiful, dry work week with warm temperatures and low humidity. The weather should feel comfortable through the work week.

Boating conditions improve Monday with winds dying down to 10 to 15 knots out of the west for most of the day. However seas will remain a little choppy at four to six feet. Tuesday will bring better boating conditions with seas around two to three feet with a moderate chop. Winds remain west between 10 and 15 mph. A small craft adviosry remains in effect through Monday morning at 5 a.m, giving the pressure gradient time to loosen so the winds can die down.

