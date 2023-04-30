Advertise With Us
De Soto Grand Parade cancelled but celebration continues

Festivities continued despite the weather.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - While the De Soto Grand Parade was officially cancelled due to the weather, the community still celebrated around Manatee High School on Saturday night. This is the second year in a row the parade has been cancelled because of weather. Manatee High School employee Joe Davis said this year nothing was getting in the way of celebrating.

“They were still out here partying and having fun and doing it in the rain. This year they did it in the rain,” said Davis.

Davis said everyone who had a float was throwing beads and candy out like they would have during the parade. On Sunday morning, Davis and other stuff were out around the high school picking up the colorful beads, candy and cardboard left behind.

“Kids are going to be kids. It doesn’t matter what type of weather. They just wanted to have fun yesterday and they continued too yesterday. I know my kids did as well,” said Davis.

ABC 7 posted about the cancellation on Facebook and received several comments about how sad it was the parade was cancelled and all the hard work that goes into it. Additionally, some comments mentioned moving the parade to another day next year. Davis also mentioned this idea.

“This is rainy season right now so if I was them, I would push it a week forward or a week back. It seems like around this time every time there’s always rain, and it happened two years straight,” said Davis.

On Saturday, the severe weather included lightning and a tornado watch. The previous year, the parade was also cancelled because of severe weather.

