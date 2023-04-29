Venice hosts Nancy Detert’s funeral

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Nancy Detert’s funeral happened on Saturday morning at the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church in Venice at 10 a.m. Co-workers, family and friends all came out to honor Detert’s life. Her family was presented with burial flags of the United States and the State of Florida.

“Her honesty, and the way she would present herself on issues, you knew exactly where she stood. She was fair and she’s going to be sorely missed by all of us,” shared Mark Smith, Sarasota County Commissioner.

Detert passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, the county said. Detert, a Republican, was elected to the Sarasota County Commission in 2016 and subsequently re-elected in 2020. She served as Vice Chair in 2017, Chair in 2018, and was serving as Vice Chair in 2023. She also served on the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate.

“She could be a real hero. Someone to look up to and aspire to become because she broke a lot of barriers, especially in Tallahassee being a female representative and senator in an all-boys club. So, she was tough but kind,” said Smith.

Detert served in the Florida House of Representatives (1998-2006) and Florida Senate (2008-2016). Her other public service includes the Sarasota County School Board (1988-1992), Enterprise Florida Board of Directors (2009) and the Florida Commission on Tourism (2009).

Born and raised in Chicago, Detert attended Siena Heights University in Michigan. She moved to Florida in 1978 with her husband and three sons. She started Osprey Mortgage Company and ran it for 25 years in Venice. Detert was related to Charles Carroll, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

