SarasotaCon Comic Con

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SarsotaCon-Comic Con was held on Saturday, April 29 at The Carlisle Inn Conference Center in the Pinecraft community.

The comic convention was a mecca for collectors of comics and pop culture. Enthusiasts enjoyed cosplay, comic books, pokemon cards, anime, science fiction and more.

A father and son duo attended and shared why the comic con is important to them.

“It’s fun for me because I’m a second generation comic book lover, and I’ve created succesfully a third generation comic book lover,” said Stephen Dinehart. “It’s his first real con and it’s not too far from home here. We get to kind of nerd out with our people.”

Some noteworthy guests and attractions were writer Tom DeFalco, Sailor Moon voice actor Jennifer Cihi, writer CATHALSON and the car from the Supernatural TV series.

