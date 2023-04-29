Sarasota man convicted of attempted 2018 murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was convicted on two counts of attempted first degree murder.

A settlement was reached Friday, April 28 after a jury trial convicted and charged the 39-year-old Linval Raymond Cohoone Jr. of shooting his longtime girlfriend in the face at her home.

He also shot the daughter in the back of the head after she came to check on her mother after hearing the gunshot. They both survived the encounter.

The press release stated that while incarcerated, Cohoone offered to pay an inmate to kill one of the victims.

This is a developing story.

