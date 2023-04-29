Advertise With Us
REMINDER! The De Soto Grand Parade is today, weather pending!

DESOTO PARADE BRADENTON
DESOTO PARADE BRADENTON(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - REMINDER! The De Soto Grand Parade is today, weather pending!

Roads will close beginning at 5 p.m. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Roads will reopen after pedestrian traffic is clear and the streets are clean.

Road closures are as follows:

🚧 Green Bridge (both directions)

🚧 Manatee Avenue W. between 1st St. W. & 43rd St. W.

🚧 39th St. W. between 9th Ave. W. & Manatee Ave.

🚧 9th Avenue W. between 30th St. W. & 39th St. W.

