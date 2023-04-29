REMINDER! The De Soto Grand Parade is today, weather pending!
Roads will close beginning at 5 p.m. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Roads will reopen after pedestrian traffic is clear and the streets are clean.
Road closures are as follows:
🚧 Green Bridge (both directions)
🚧 Manatee Avenue W. between 1st St. W. & 43rd St. W.
🚧 39th St. W. between 9th Ave. W. & Manatee Ave.
🚧 9th Avenue W. between 30th St. W. & 39th St. W.
