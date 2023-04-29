BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - REMINDER! The De Soto Grand Parade is today, weather pending!

Roads will close beginning at 5 p.m. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Roads will reopen after pedestrian traffic is clear and the streets are clean.

Road closures are as follows:

🚧 Green Bridge (both directions)

🚧 Manatee Avenue W. between 1st St. W. & 43rd St. W.

🚧 39th St. W. between 9th Ave. W. & Manatee Ave.

🚧 9th Avenue W. between 30th St. W. & 39th St. W.

