Police: 5 people killed in shooting at home north of Houston

FILE - Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and the fifth died at a hospital, the...
FILE - Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and the fifth died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in southeast Texas late Friday night, authorities said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland and the fifth died at a hospital, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.

The shooting in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30 p.m.

No further details about the shooting or the victims were immediately available.

A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.

