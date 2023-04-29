One dead following crash in Manatee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 54-year-old Parrish man has died following a single vehicle crash.

The crash occurred Saturday morning just before 5:30 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man was was traveling west on Whitfield Avenue, west of Lockwood Ridge Road. It is believed he suffered a medical episode.

The man’s pickup truck traveled off road and collided with the guardrail. He was transported to Doctors Hospital and later pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation.

