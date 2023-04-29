One cold front, two rounds of thunderstorms, lots of wind - First Alert Weather Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a cold front moving through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. One round of storms will develop late Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of the front. Those scattered storms are most likely between 5 PM to 9 PM Saturday. Our greatest risks are gusty thunderstorm winds and lightning. The second round of storms develops before sunrise Sunday and move across the Suncoast with your morning coffee. These morning storms Sunday will be more widespread, and a few severe storms are possible. By late morning Sunday, we should see the last of the storms as the cold front drops south. Our skies clear out and dew points start to fall. By Monday dew points could drop to the 50s for a very comfortable feel. That lower humidity last for most of the coming week.

We also have a windy weekend. Saturday’s winds are out of the South, gusting over 30 mph, and humidity is high. Sunday the winds shift, coming out of the West and very gusty, well over 30 mph. Winds will get lighter Sunday night and Monday.

It’s not much of a beach weekend, but red tide levels remain on the lower side. We’ll see if that changes after this strong cold front moves through this weekend.

