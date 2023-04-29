Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Man dead after crash on Whitfield Avenue

The crash happened on Whitfield Avenue and Lockwood Ridge Road.
The crash happened on Whitfield Avenue and Lockwood Ridge Road.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 54-year-old man died Saturday, April 29 at around 5:30 a.m. after he veered off the travel lanes and collided with a guardrail while traveling west on Whitfield Avenue.

The Parrish man possibly suffered a medical episode, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release. He was transported to the Doctors Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

The crash that occurred west of Lockwood Ridge Road remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Little's photo from the Sarasota Military Academy's website
Sarasota Military Academy teacher arrested for lascivious conduct with student
Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
Siesta Key North Bridge reopens after being stuck
Teila Winburn
Deputies find missing Manatee woman
Strong cold front to bring disruptive weather this weekend
Strong to severe storms possible
SR 64 and Morgan Johnson
First Alert Traffic: Wreck at SR 64 at Morgan Johnson cleared

Latest News

Linval Raymond Cohoone Jr. mugshot.
Sarasota man convicted of attempted 2018 murder
SarasotaCon event held Saturday, April 29.
SarasotaCon Comic Con
Nancy Detert’s funeral at the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church in Venice.
Venice hosts Nancy Detert’s funeral
Crews are working to repair the water main damaged by contractors
Laurel road reopens after repairs to water main