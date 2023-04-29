Man dead after crash on Whitfield Avenue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 54-year-old man died Saturday, April 29 at around 5:30 a.m. after he veered off the travel lanes and collided with a guardrail while traveling west on Whitfield Avenue.

The Parrish man possibly suffered a medical episode, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release. He was transported to the Doctors Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

The crash that occurred west of Lockwood Ridge Road remains under investigation.

