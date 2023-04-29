Advertise With Us
Laurel road reopens after repairs to water main

By ABC7 Staff
Apr. 29, 2023
VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials announced Saturday that repairs to the broken water main have been completed and that Laurel road has reopened.

Sarasota County Government officials say on Thursday evening a directional drilling contractor struck a 42 inch water transmission main line from the Mabry T. Carlton Water Treatment Facility. This main line serves Sarasota County water customers.

Workers were able to locate and temporarily stabilize the water main break, but that main was shut down so that repairs could be completed.

The water system is back online and water pressure has returned to normal.

Laurel Road at Ancora Road is reopened. Motorists are advised to take caution when driving through the area as the roadway will be repaved early next week.

