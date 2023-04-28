WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Looking at the latest forecast models it looks like Saturday will be ok in the morning with generally partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s to start the day. It will be breezy Saturday as the day gets longer. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph by the afternoon. The rain chance through the day is at 30% increasing to 50% by the evening hours.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the NE Gulf on Saturday this low is expected to swing a cold front through our area on Sunday morning. We will see winds pick up late Saturday and continue to get stronger through the morning on Sunday. The rain chance beginning Sunday morning through sunrise is at 70%. We will see showers and thunderstorms move in out ahead of the front. Some of those storms will be strong with one or two of them becoming severe with winds up to 50 mph.

The winds behind the front will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph due to the intensity of the low pressure system strengthening over the SE U.S. We will still see a few showers during the afternoon but they will be moving through quickly and should not be all that concentrated.

Monday we will see clearing skies on Monday and it will be cooler. The high on Monday will warm into the upper 70s and it will be breezy. The humidity will also be much lower as well.

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday morning (WWSB)

Skies will stay mostly sunny through Thursday with temperatures on the mild side.

