Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Strong to severe storms possible

Boating and beach advisories Sunday
Strong cold front to bring disruptive weather this weekend
Strong cold front to bring disruptive weather this weekend(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Looking at the latest forecast models it looks like Saturday will be ok in the morning with generally partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s to start the day. It will be breezy Saturday as the day gets longer. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph by the afternoon. The rain chance through the day is at 30% increasing to 50% by the evening hours.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the NE Gulf on Saturday this low is expected to swing a cold front through our area on Sunday morning. We will see winds pick up late Saturday and continue to get stronger through the morning on Sunday. The rain chance beginning Sunday morning through sunrise is at 70%. We will see showers and thunderstorms move in out ahead of the front. Some of those storms will be strong with one or two of them becoming severe with winds up to 50 mph.

The winds behind the front will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph due to the intensity of the low pressure system strengthening over the SE U.S. We will still see a few showers during the afternoon but they will be moving through quickly and should not be all that concentrated.

Monday we will see clearing skies on Monday and it will be cooler. The high on Monday will warm into the upper 70s and it will be breezy. The humidity will also be much lower as well.

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday morning
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday morning(WWSB)

Skies will stay mostly sunny through Thursday with temperatures on the mild side.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Line of strong storms possible Sunday morning
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm Friday First alert weather 4/28/2023

Most Read

Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
Siesta Key North Bridge reopens after being stuck
Teila Winburn
Deputies find missing Manatee woman
Generic Allegiant Air.
Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Talk-show host, Sarasota resident Jerry Springer dies at 79
A windy day expected on Sunday with boating advisories likely
Some unsettled weather for Florida

Latest News

Dakota's Wish
Dakota's Wish comes true
Water Main Break closes Laurel Road
Water Main Break closes Laurel Road
Sarasota Teacher arrested
Sarasota Teacher arrested
Memorial service for Bradenton officer
Memorial service for Bradenton officer