SpaceX Falcon Heavy still functional after tower lighting strike

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WWSB) - Severe storms affected several parts of Florida Thursday evening. At Kennedy Space Center, Space X’s Falcon Heavy tower took a direct hit from lightning.

Space X tweeted the incredible photo.

Last night’s storm in Florida produced hail, tornadoes, and lightning. Following this strike on the tower at 39A, teams performed additional checkouts of Falcon Heavy, the payloads, and ground support equipment pic.twitter.com/GZwCARaZTx — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 28, 2023

Crews say they have performed safety checks and that everything looks fine.

SpaceX also tweeted, “weather conditions for tonight’s launch opportunity are currently at 30% favorable.”

The 57-minute launch window is scheduled to open at 7:29 p.m. Friday.

