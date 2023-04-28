Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

SpaceX Falcon Heavy still functional after tower lighting strike

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA's...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide onboard, Friday, April 23, 2021, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)(NASA/Aubrey Gemignani | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WWSB) - Severe storms affected several parts of Florida Thursday evening. At Kennedy Space Center, Space X’s Falcon Heavy tower took a direct hit from lightning.

Space X tweeted the incredible photo.

Crews say they have performed safety checks and that everything looks fine.

SpaceX also tweeted, “weather conditions for tonight’s launch opportunity are currently at 30% favorable.”

The 57-minute launch window is scheduled to open at 7:29 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Allegiant Air.
Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike
Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
Siesta Key North Bridge reopens after being stuck
Teila Winburn
Deputies find missing Manatee woman
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Talk-show host, Sarasota resident Jerry Springer dies at 79
A windy day expected on Sunday with boating advisories likely
Some unsettled weather for Florida

Latest News

Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
FDOT releases an update on the Siesta Key North Bridge
Bradenton Police Sgt. Lee Cosens
Memorial service to be held for Bradenton Police officer
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Sarasota County water main break closes Laurel Road for repairs
A federal appeals court upheld a Florida election law Thursday that a lower court had ruled was...
Appeals court: Florida election law didn’t target Black voters