Some wild weather for the weekend

Chance for storms on Friday as well
Strong cold front to move through Sunday bringing some much needed rain and very windy conditions
Strong cold front to move through Sunday bringing some much needed rain and very windy conditions
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An approaching cold front will move in late tonight and early Friday morning bringing a few showers along with some thunderstorms. Some of the storms will bring some moderate to heavy rain at times and a small chance for some small hail.

This line of showers and storms will weaken as it approaches but will have enough strength to make it to our area. The rain with this system should come to an end during the early morning hours. We will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies to start the day with only a few isolated showers. Another piece of energy will move through late in the morning through the early afternoon and bring another round of showers and thunderstorms.

The high temperature on Friday will warm into the mid 80s and the rain chance is at 50% for some rain during the late morning and into the mid afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts at times.

Friday night the rain chance slips down to 30%. We will see mostly cloudy skies and with lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will see variable cloudiness with some peaks of the sun at times. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers during the afternoon but should be ok for the Desoto Heritage Festival parade in Bradenton for Saturday night. That is what it looking like right now.

Late Saturday through early Sunday a cold front will be approaching and winds will be picking up out of the SW out ahead of the front. Look for small craft advisories for our coast along with dangerous rip current along some of the area beaches. The rain chance on Sunday is at 70% and it looks like most of the rain will be in the morning and early afternoon. The high on Sunday will be in the low 80s. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for Sunday due to the rain and the strong winds. The wind is expected to be out of the

Round of storms overnight and then again mid day on Friday
Round of storms overnight and then again mid day on Friday

The front will have cleared our area on Monday so look for mostly sunny skies breezy and cooler conditions. It will also bring the humidity way down.

Look for cooler & drier weather to move in on Monday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather forecast Thursday 4/27/23

A windy day expected on Sunday with boating advisories likely
Some unsettled weather for Florida
Mast withdraws name from consideration
Suncoast Remembers Jerry Springer
Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
Siesta Key North Bridge reopens after being stuck
The vehicle fire at a North Port gas station was quickly extinguished.
WATCH: North Port Fire responds to vehicle fire at gas station