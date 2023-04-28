Some wild weather for the weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An approaching cold front will move in late tonight and early Friday morning bringing a few showers along with some thunderstorms. Some of the storms will bring some moderate to heavy rain at times and a small chance for some small hail.

This line of showers and storms will weaken as it approaches but will have enough strength to make it to our area. The rain with this system should come to an end during the early morning hours. We will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies to start the day with only a few isolated showers. Another piece of energy will move through late in the morning through the early afternoon and bring another round of showers and thunderstorms.

The high temperature on Friday will warm into the mid 80s and the rain chance is at 50% for some rain during the late morning and into the mid afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts at times.

Friday night the rain chance slips down to 30%. We will see mostly cloudy skies and with lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will see variable cloudiness with some peaks of the sun at times. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers during the afternoon but should be ok for the Desoto Heritage Festival parade in Bradenton for Saturday night. That is what it looking like right now.

Late Saturday through early Sunday a cold front will be approaching and winds will be picking up out of the SW out ahead of the front. Look for small craft advisories for our coast along with dangerous rip current along some of the area beaches. The rain chance on Sunday is at 70% and it looks like most of the rain will be in the morning and early afternoon. The high on Sunday will be in the low 80s. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for Sunday due to the rain and the strong winds. The wind is expected to be out of the

Round of storms overnight and then again mid day on Friday (WWSB)

The front will have cleared our area on Monday so look for mostly sunny skies breezy and cooler conditions. It will also bring the humidity way down.

