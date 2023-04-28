Sarasota Military Academy teacher arrested for lascivious conduct with student

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Military Academy teacher has been arrested and charged with several felonies.

Sarasota Police officers arrested Michele Little, 29, of Sarasota. She is facing a felony charge of Indecent, Lewd, or Lascivious Touching of Certain Minors after alleged misconduct with a 17-year-old male student. Little is a teacher at Sarasota Military Academy High School campus.

After hearing rumors, school officials reached out to police.

On April 25, 2023, Sarasota Police patrol officers were called to the school and spoke with Little. She was then placed on administrative leave by the school. On April 27, 2023, the student was interviewed at the Child Protection Center.

The student told detectives that Little made sexual comments to him several times for several weeks. On April 17, 2023, the student said he went to Little’s classroom during lunch. The student said Little put a sign stating testing/tutoring on the door when he entered so only he would be in there, and no one would enter. The student asked the teacher what she was doing after school that day. The teacher said she was cleaning her room up, and the student said, in a kidding fashion, he could help her if she needed help. The teacher told him yes, that she would like help.

The student returned to the classroom after school, and Little had the door propped open with a pencil so the door wouldn’t lock and he could enter. When the student entered the classroom, Little closed the blinds on the door and the student logged on to a computer in case someone walked in, he could pretend he was on a computer working. The student said he was on the computer, and he and Little “made out” for 10 to 15 minutes before the student left the classroom.

Sarasota Military Academy High School campus sent the following statement to faculty, parents, and students, “The High School administration was made aware of an alleged incident that happened between a staff member and student that is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department. We have come to learn that an arrest was made by the Sarasota Police Department, and any updates regarding this case will be released by the SPD.”

Little was arrested Friday. She is scheduled to attend first appearance on Saturday, where her bond will be set. She’s currently being processed at the jail and her booking photo is not currently available.

