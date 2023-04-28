Sarasota County water main break closes Laurel Road for repairs

VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - Laurel Road is closed to all traffic while crews work to repair a water main break.

#SRQCountyUtilities crews are on-site at a major water main break in the area of Laurel Road at Ancora Blvd. The east and westbound lanes of Laurel Road will shut down for repair operations. pic.twitter.com/yUgpSTgoly — Sarasota County Government (@SRQCountyGov) April 28, 2023

Sarasota County Government officials say on Thursday evening a directional drilling contractor bored into a 42 inch water transmission main line from the Mabry T. Carlton Water Treatment Facility.

This main line serves Sarasota County water customers.

Workers were able to locate and temporarily stabilize the water main break, but that main has been shut down so that repairs can be completed. It’s expected to take 24 hours to repair.

Officials say customers may see lower than normal water pressures, and residents should minimize water usage during this time.

County staff and emergency personnel are on site at Laurel Road at Ancora Boulevard.

This is a developing story.

