Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County water main break closes Laurel Road for repairs

WWSB Generic Stock 1
WWSB Generic Stock 1(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - Laurel Road is closed to all traffic while crews work to repair a water main break.

Sarasota County Government officials say on Thursday evening a directional drilling contractor bored into a 42 inch water transmission main line from the Mabry T. Carlton Water Treatment Facility.

This main line serves Sarasota County water customers.

Workers were able to locate and temporarily stabilize the water main break, but that main has been shut down so that repairs can be completed. It’s expected to take 24 hours to repair.

Officials say customers may see lower than normal water pressures, and residents should minimize water usage during this time.

County staff and emergency personnel are on site at Laurel Road at Ancora Boulevard.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Allegiant Air.
Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike
Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
Siesta Key North Bridge reopens after being stuck
Teila Winburn
Deputies find missing Manatee woman
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Talk-show host, Sarasota resident Jerry Springer dies at 79
A windy day expected on Sunday with boating advisories likely
Some unsettled weather for Florida

Latest News

A federal appeals court upheld a Florida election law Thursday that a lower court had ruled was...
Appeals court: Florida election law didn’t target Black voters
Florida officials are threatening to revoke the teaching license of Leon County School...
School superintendent who criticized DeSantis could lose job
Look for evening rain
Good chance of rain today and Sunday before changes come our way
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 26, 2023