No Sargassum in SRQ, county reports

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials say despite rumors to the contrary, there is no sargassum on the beaches.

“As of now, there is no Sargassum currently washing up and County Parks will continue to monitor the situation closely,” reads a post from the agency.

Sargassum is a common algae that has been inundating the coastlines of the Caribbean and Atlantic. The algae floats on the surface and can aggregate into large globs.

You can track Sargassum on the website for the NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory.

In the meantime, the county regularly performs raking operations on Siesta and Lido beaches and is authorized to expand these efforts if needed .

