Memorial service to be held for Bradenton Police officer

Bradenton Police Sgt. Lee Cosens
Bradenton Police Sgt. Lee Cosens(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A memorial service will be held Friday in Bradenton in honor of Sergeant Lee Cosens.

The memorial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 1306 Manatee Avenue West.

Cosens death ended a two-year battle with stage 4 metastatic kidney cancer. he died just one day shy of his 40th birthday.

Sgt. Cosens, a U.S. Army veteran, worked for more than 10 years as a patrol officer and detective. He served in the Army from 2007 – 2012 including a tour in Kandahar, Afghanistan from 2009 – 2010.

He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2021. Cosens also served on several specialty units, including the Hostage Negotiation Team, the State Emergency Response Team, and the Marine Unit.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to one of Lee’s favorite charities, the National Veterans Legal Services Program. nvlsp.org/about-us/contribute/.

