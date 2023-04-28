Manatee County schools release finalists for superintendent

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Manatee County has selected three finalists in its search to replace Superintendent Cynthia Saunders ahead of the next school year.

The three finalists are:

Scott J. Schneider, Chief of Schools in Duval County from 2021 to the present. Prior to that he served as the Region Superintendent of High and Alternative Schools and as a high school principal in Duval County.

Dr. Jason C. Wysong, Deputy Superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools from 2021 to the present. Prior to that he served as Executive Director of Instructional Excellence & System Equity and Executive Director of Education Pathways & Strategic Partnerships in Seminole County.

Doug Wagner, Deputy Superintendent of Operations for the School District of Manatee County from 2018 to the present. Prior to that he served as Executive Director of Adult, Career and Technical Education and Executive Director of Manatee Technical College in Manatee County.

The finalists will be invited to Manatee County for on-site interviews on Wednesday-Thursday, May 10-11, 2023

In the meantime, parents and guardians may learn more about the finalists here.

The School Board has a special board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Miller School Support Center to select the next superintendent.

