Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee County schools release finalists for superintendent

Manatee County School District
Manatee County School District(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Manatee County has selected three finalists in its search to replace Superintendent Cynthia Saunders ahead of the next school year.

The three finalists are:

  • Scott J. Schneider, Chief of Schools in Duval County from 2021 to the present. Prior to that he served as the Region Superintendent of High and Alternative Schools and as a high school principal in Duval County.
  • Dr. Jason C. Wysong, Deputy Superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools from 2021 to the present. Prior to that he served as Executive Director of Instructional Excellence & System Equity and Executive Director of Education Pathways & Strategic Partnerships in Seminole County.
  • Doug Wagner, Deputy Superintendent of Operations for the School District of Manatee County from 2018 to the present. Prior to that he served as Executive Director of Adult, Career and Technical Education and Executive Director of Manatee Technical College in Manatee County.

The finalists will be invited to Manatee County for on-site interviews on Wednesday-Thursday, May 10-11, 2023

In the meantime, parents and guardians may learn more about the finalists here.

The School Board has a special board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Miller School Support Center to select the next superintendent.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
Siesta Key North Bridge reopens after being stuck
Teila Winburn
Deputies find missing Manatee woman
Generic Allegiant Air.
Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Talk-show host, Sarasota resident Jerry Springer dies at 79
A windy day expected on Sunday with boating advisories likely
Some unsettled weather for Florida

Latest News

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA's...
SpaceX Falcon Heavy still functional after tower lighting strike
Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
FDOT releases an update on the Siesta Key North Bridge
Bradenton Police Sgt. Lee Cosens
Memorial service to be held for Bradenton Police officer
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Sarasota County water main break closes Laurel Road for repairs