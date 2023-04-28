Make-A-Wish of Southern Florida making 8-year-old’s dream come true

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An 8-year-old girl from Michigan is enjoying her Make-A-Wish dream with her family.

After battling a rare form of cancer for the past eighteen months, this trip to Florida is a breath of fresh air, a great beach visit, and a vacation the Woodman family will never forget.

Dakota Woodman’s wish granted was an opportunity to go horseback riding on the Florida coast.

Her father Donald Woodman explains why this dream come true is an unforgettable day for his family.

“Make-A-Wish went to work and ended up getting everything moved down here for us. So here we are and she’s excited. She says this is going to be the best thing in her life,” said Donald Woodman.

Dakota appeared to have an amazing time.

