Gov. DeSantis orders flags to half-staff in honor of Sarasota Commission Vice Chair

Nancy C. Detert
Nancy C. Detert(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags be flown at half-staff Saturday, in honor of Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy Detert.

Detert passed away peacefully at home earlier this month.

Detert, a Republican, was elected to the Sarasota County Commission in 2016 and subsequently re-elected in 2020. She served as Vice Chair in 2017, Chair in 2018, and was serving as Vice Chair in 2023.

She served in the Florida House of Representatives (1998-2006) and Florida Senate (2008-2016). Her other public service includes the Sarasota County School Board (1988-1992), Enterprise Florida Board of Directors (2009) and the Florida Commission on Tourism (2009).

The governor issued that following order, “To honor the memory of Commissioner Nancy Detert and her service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Sarasota County Courthouse in Venice, Florida, the City Hall of Sarasota, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 29, 2023.”

