Good chance of rain today and Sunday before changes come our way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The roller coaster of unsettled weather continues today as a cold front moves into Florida and stalls. Bits of energy will swing across the state bringing rainfall, just as we saw last night.

The next burst of showers comes our way this evening and overnight. This should clear in time to bring a calm Saturday morning to the Suncoast.

Humid weather will continue on Saturday and winds will be a bit elevated, but skies should be partly sunny and the day warm. A few afternoon storms are possible.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as showers will likely be widespread in the morning and afternoon. This will be caused by the trough lifting out of the area and an additional push to the stalled front that will push it south and out of the area.

After the front is south, some drier and slightly cooler air will move in and the wet pattern of this week will finally shift toward sunnier skies for several days.

