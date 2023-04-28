Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Good chance of rain today and Sunday before changes come our way

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The roller coaster of unsettled weather continues today as a cold front moves into Florida and stalls. Bits of energy will swing across the state bringing rainfall, just as we saw last night.

The next burst of showers comes our way this evening and overnight. This should clear in time to bring a calm Saturday morning to the Suncoast.

Humid weather will continue on Saturday and winds will be a bit elevated, but skies should be partly sunny and the day warm. A few afternoon storms are possible.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as showers will likely be widespread in the morning and afternoon. This will be caused by the trough lifting out of the area and an additional push to the stalled front that will push it south and out of the area.

After the front is south, some drier and slightly cooler air will move in and the wet pattern of this week will finally shift toward sunnier skies for several days.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Allegiant Air.
Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike
Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
Siesta Key North Bridge reopens after being stuck
Teila Winburn
Deputies find missing Manatee woman
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Talk-show host, Sarasota resident Jerry Springer dies at 79
A windy day expected on Sunday with boating advisories likely
Some unsettled weather for Florida

Latest News

Florida officials are threatening to revoke the teaching license of Leon County School...
School superintendent who criticized DeSantis could lose job
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 26, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - April 26, 2023
foster
Foster home celebrates building completion