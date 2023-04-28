Florida opts in to extension with company that sent early emergency alert test

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state of Florida has opted to extend its contract with Everbridge Inc, after originally announced plans to terminate following an accidental Emergency Test Alert that woke up Florida residents.

The alert was sent out to phones at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 20. David Wagner, the CEO of critical event management company Everbridge, issued an apology to the people of Florida explaining what went wrong and why millions of Floridians were awaked early on Thursday by a test of the state’s emergency notification system. Multiple people began turning off the emergency alerts on their smart phones though officials on Twitter have urged against disabling those in case of true emergency.

“If you or anyone you know was awakened by a test alert on your phone…I’m sorry,” Wagner wrote.

Wagner explained the cause was human errors. The errors occurred, he said, in violation of a number of precautionary steps that should have been followed prior to the release of any emergency notification.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced its intention to terminate its contract, but a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission has opted to keep Everbridge through the end of hurricane season.

“On April 27, 2023, the Company and the FDEM entered into a Contract amendment that rescinds the termination and modifies the end date of the Contract to December 31, 2023. The amendment also adds an option for a six-month renewal of service to June 30, 2024, the original length of the Contract. The six-month value of the Contract amounts to $1.75 million,” reads the notice to the SEC.

ABC7 has reached out to emergency management officials for comment.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.