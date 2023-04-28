First Alert Traffic: Westbound SR 64 shut down in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - All westbound lanes of SR-64 are being diverted as Morgan Johnson Rd.

Bradenton Police are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and bicycle on SR -64 near 43rd Ct. E.

All lanes are open eastbound. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The bicyclist, an adult male, sustained serious injuries. Expect heavy traffic westbound or use another route.

