First Alert Traffic: Westbound SR 64 shut down in Bradenton

SR 64 and Morgan Johnson
SR 64 and Morgan Johnson(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - All westbound lanes of SR-64 are being diverted as Morgan Johnson Rd.

Bradenton Police are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and bicycle on SR -64 near 43rd Ct. E.

All lanes are open eastbound. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The bicyclist, an adult male, sustained serious injuries. Expect heavy traffic westbound or use another route.

