FDOT releases an update on the Siesta Key North Bridge

Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a statement after the Siesta Key North Bridge became stuck in an upright position for several hours.

The issue caused major traffic delays during Thursday evening’s rush.

FDOT says the issue is linked to issues with the bridge’s hydraulic system.

“At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Thurs., April 27, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) was notified that the Siesta Key North Draw Bridge on County Road 758 was stuck open due to mechanical failure. Drivers were unable to pass until repairs to the hydraulic system could be made. The bridge reopened around 7:40 p.m. Engineers worked swiftly to make repairs and will continue monitoring the bridge. The bridge is fully operational to motorists and boaters,” reads the statement.

