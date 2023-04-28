Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Jury deliberating on Gillum, Lettman-Hicks corruption trial

Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered closing arguments earlier Friday
Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks look on during closing arguments Friday morning in their...
Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks look on during closing arguments Friday morning in their federal corruption trial.(Sketch/Christopher Rivera)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After eight days of testimony spanning two weeks, the jury began to deliberate just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on the federal corruption trial of former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and his former political advisor, Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

Deliberations began after attorneys delivered closing arguments in the morning. Prosecutors spent about 90 minutes addressing the jury during their closing argument, summing up their case against the former gubernatorial candidate charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and lying to the FBI.

Lettman-Hicks also faces charges of conspiracy and wire fraud. The pair’s charges are outlined in their 19-count indictment.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks’s teams spent about three hours on closing defense arguments.

Caption

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
Siesta Key North Bridge reopens after being stuck
Teila Winburn
Deputies find missing Manatee woman
Generic Allegiant Air.
Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Talk-show host, Sarasota resident Jerry Springer dies at 79
A windy day expected on Sunday with boating advisories likely
Some unsettled weather for Florida

Latest News

Crews are working to repair the water main damaged by contractors
Sarasota County water main break closes Laurel Road for repairs
SR 64 and Morgan Johnson
First Alert Traffic: Westbound SR 64 shut down in Bradenton
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
Florida opts in to extension with company that sent early emergency alert test
Seaweed and sargassum often appear on the beaches after rough surf and heavy rain.
No Sargassum in SRQ, county reports