Jury deliberating on Gillum, Lettman-Hicks corruption trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After eight days of testimony spanning two weeks, the jury began to deliberate just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on the federal corruption trial of former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and his former political advisor, Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

Deliberations began after attorneys delivered closing arguments in the morning. Prosecutors spent about 90 minutes addressing the jury during their closing argument, summing up their case against the former gubernatorial candidate charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and lying to the FBI.

Lettman-Hicks also faces charges of conspiracy and wire fraud. The pair’s charges are outlined in their 19-count indictment.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks’s teams spent about three hours on closing defense arguments.

