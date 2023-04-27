Advertise With Us
Talk-show host, Sarasota resident Jerry Springer dies at 79

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Popular talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, family friends confirm.

Springer was a former broadcaster and mayor of Cincinnati and owned a home in Bird Key. He was frequently spotted in town by his fans. Springer hosted The Jerry Springer Show, known for its controversial and outlandish topics, for 27 years.

During his political career in the 1970s, Springer unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Congress.

Springer recently appeared on The Masked Singer and the show Judge Jerry TV.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. Here is the statement on behalf of Springer’s family.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and friend of Springer’s since 1970, in a statement. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

