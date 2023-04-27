Some unsettled weather for Florida

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We can expect to see more of the same on Thursday with sunshine during the morning and then a few clouds developing as the sea breeze pushes inland. It is along this sea breeze that we will once again see some scattered storms develop well east of I-75. The threat of severe weather will be much less on Thursday as conditions will have settled down somewhat. The high on Thursday will warm into the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s to near 90 inland east of I-75.

Late Thursday evening a frontal system will approach from the northwest and bring a much better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms along the coast. The rain chance goes up to 50% Thursday night through early Friday morning. Some of the storms could bring some heavy rain at times.

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies as the aforementioned front becomes stationary near our area. This front along with some energy moving in from the Gulf will bring another round showers and isolated thunderstorms late morning on Friday. The rain chance is once again at 50%. It will also be rather windy with some beach and boating advisories possible for our waters. Winds will be out of the SSW at 15-20 mph with some higher gusts. This could create some dangerous rip currents as well. The high on Friday due to the increase in cloud cover will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday looks like we may see a bit of a break in the action before the next system moves in Sunday. We will see partly cloudy skies and only a 30% chance for shower scattered about. The high on Saturday will warm into the upper 80s away from the beaches and mid 80s along the coast. Winds will be out of the south to southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.

A windy day expected on Sunday with boating advisories likely (WWSB)

Sunday could be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, as a stronger system is expected to move through Florida. We are going to wait until Friday to make that call due to the inconsistencies in the forecast models at this time. Right now it looks like we will see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with showers and scattered thunderstorms during the day. It will be windy with south to southwest 20-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. There will be boating advisories and rip currents on this day.

The high on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

A couple of fronts will bring a good chance for some much needed rain for our area (WWSB)

Monday will still be breezy but the rain chance will be going down and so will the temperatures. Highs on Monday will in the upper 70s with lower humidity on a north to northwest wind. We should see mostly sunny skies.

