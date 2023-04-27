Advertise With Us
Siesta Key North Bridge stuck in up-position

Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say the Siesta Key North draw bridge is stuck up in the air.

It’s been stuck open since around 5:30pm.

Sarasota Police are directing traffic and will update social media when it’s back open.

This has created major traffic delays. It’s unknown, at this time, when the bridge will be functioning again. If possible, please find an alternate route.

