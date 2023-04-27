Siesta Key North Bridge stuck in up-position

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say the Siesta Key North draw bridge is stuck up in the air.

It’s been stuck open since around 5:30pm.

Sarasota Police are directing traffic and will update social media when it’s back open.

This has created major traffic delays. It’s unknown, at this time, when the bridge will be functioning again. If possible, please find an alternate route.

