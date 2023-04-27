Showers continue before some clearing next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waves of energy aloft, an approaching front, and energetic sea breezes work together to bring good chances for showers and thunderstorms again today.

The cold front will be approaching northern Florida tonight and move close to us by tomorrow. As the front nears, troughs of low pressure will bring waves of showers to the Suncoast.

The first burst of showers will occur overnight tonight and clear early Friday morning. This will leave area roads a bit wet for the Friday morning commute.

The second wave of energy will occur Friday evening with some thunderstorms possible. Friday will be a First Alert Heads Up day to highlight the Friday evening drive time storms.

The last burst of energy from the pattern we have been stuck in this week should occur late Saturday into Sunday and help push the stalled front to our south. The rain on Sunday will be persistant until the front is well to our south. Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the disruptive nature of the daytime showers.

Once the front is to the south, our winds will shift to a more northerly direction and some slightly cooler air will move in. Temperatures may fall by Monday to lower that normal values in the lower 80s for a brief period.

