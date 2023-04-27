Four sentenced for crimes against children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police in partnership with several organizations have announced the conviction of four people in connection with crimes against children.

The arrests were a result of an investigation by the department’s Special Victims Unit.

The four have been convicted of sexually abusing children within the community since February 2023.

On February 8, 2023, Clifton Renard Bean was convicted and sentenced to life for two counts of sexual battery on a child younger than 12, two counts of lewd/lascivious molestation on a child under 12, one count of battery on a child between the age of 12 and 18 by a family member, and one count of lewd/lascivious molestation on a child between 12 and 16 in 2009. Assistant State Attorney Jordan Greene and Ryan Felix prosecuted the case.

On April 6, 2023, John Martin Smith was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for committing sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years old in 2021. Assistant State Attorney Ryan Felix and Ethan Dunn prosecuted the case.

On April 19, 2023, Bicente Velasquez Morales, a local pastor, was convicted and sentenced to life for committing sexual battery upon a child and lewd/lascivious molestation upon a child less than 12 years of age in 2019. Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz and William Greiner prosecuted the case.

On April 20, 2023, Juan Castanon Jr. was convicted on two counts of sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years of age, one count of lewd/lascivious molestation, and battery upon a child less than 12 years of age. Castanon Jr.’s sentencing is scheduled for May 16, 2023. Assistant State Attorney Jordan Greene and Megan Leaf prosecuted the case.

“In each of these cases, the victims who were and still are minors had the courage to come forward to a family member for help, which launched the investigations at the Sarasota Police Department,” said Detective Llovio. “The victims then had the courage to stand and testify against their abusers. There are no words to describe the courage of these young people who had to relive their worst nightmare in that courtroom. This is the definition of bravery”, said Llovio.

According to the Child Protection Center of Sarasota & DeSoto counties:

Nationally, there are 4,300,000 reports of child abuse annually.

In Florida, a child is abused every 19 minutes, 75 children daily.

In Sarasota and DeSoto County, there are 3,200 reports of child abuse each year.

