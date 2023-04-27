Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

WATCH: North Port Fire responds to vehicle fire at gas station

James Willis
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Viewer video submitted by James Willis shows the chaos that unfolded as crews rushed to put out a vehicle fire at the 7/11 at Sumter and Price Boulevards.

North Port Fire Rescue and North Port Police were on scene at the gas station very quickly. An NPPD officer also happened to be nearby when the fire started.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Allegiant Air.
Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike
An AP file photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Senate passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Authorities investigating house fire in Sarasota
Teila Winburn
Deputies find missing Manatee woman
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery

Latest News

Siesta Key North Bridge is stuck in the up position.
Siesta Key North Bridge stuck in up-position
North Port Fire extinguishes vehicle fire
Suncoast Veterans honored with "Dream Flight"
Suncoast Veterans honored with "Dream Flight"
Connor Park opens in Palmetto
Connor Park opens in Palmetto