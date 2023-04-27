WATCH: North Port Fire responds to vehicle fire at gas station

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Viewer video submitted by James Willis shows the chaos that unfolded as crews rushed to put out a vehicle fire at the 7/11 at Sumter and Price Boulevards.

North Port Fire Rescue and North Port Police were on scene at the gas station very quickly. An NPPD officer also happened to be nearby when the fire started.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported.

