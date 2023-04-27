Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

May 1 deadline for ‘Leaf it Out’ program approaching

Ordinance No. 2022-069, adopted last November
Ordinance No. 2022-069, adopted last November(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste has issued a reminder to residents in unincorporated Sarasota County to prepare yard waste in paper bags, reusable containers or in bundles, keeping materials less than 40 pounds, less than four feet in length, and less than 16 inches in diameter.

Yard waste placed curbside in plastic bags will no longer be collected in unincorporated Sarasota County after Friday, April 28′s scheduled collection.

The ordinance was adopted last November and is working to improve sustainability and decreased costs by eliminating the option to accept yard waste in plastic bags for processing at the Central County Landfill.

Previously, yard waste materials collected in plastic bags were opened and emptied by hand at the Central County Landfill and created litter, caused contamination and delayed or eliminated the ability for materials to be mulched and/or repurposed.

As part of the change, compostable and biodegradable plastic bags will also not be accepted. Yard waste materials should not be raked or dumped into stormwater ditches or ponds and the burning trash or yard waste is prohibited by Sarasota County Code. Dumping or disposing of yard waste or trash on public or private roads, stormwater ditches, canals, retention ponds, public right-of-way and county-owned land within unincorporated Sarasota County is illegal.

County residents may also self-haul yard waste to the Central County Landfill in containers, paper bags or as loose materials that are properly covered and secured. Standard disposal fees apply.

Paper bags are available for sale online and at most retail locations where lawn care supplies are sold. Examples of reusable containers include trash cans, old blue/red recycling bins, or collapsible garden bags. If possible, place yard waste containers separately from garbage materials and your recycling cart for collection.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Allegiant Air.
Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Authorities investigating house fire in Sarasota
An AP file photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Senate passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Troopers investigating hit and run crash near Fort Hamer Road in Parrish

Latest News

Ken Gullette photobombs Jerry Springer in 1986.
Former USF media director remembers Jerry Springer as man with ‘good heart’
Four sentenced for crimes against children
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a Midland County Republican Party breakfast in Midland,...
Florida Gov. DeSantis says Disney lawsuit is political
Sarasota Orchestra is working toward building its new facility.
Sarasota Orchestra completes land purchase for new facility