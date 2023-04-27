May 1 deadline for ‘Leaf it Out’ program approaching

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste has issued a reminder to residents in unincorporated Sarasota County to prepare yard waste in paper bags, reusable containers or in bundles, keeping materials less than 40 pounds, less than four feet in length, and less than 16 inches in diameter.

Yard waste placed curbside in plastic bags will no longer be collected in unincorporated Sarasota County after Friday, April 28′s scheduled collection.

The ordinance was adopted last November and is working to improve sustainability and decreased costs by eliminating the option to accept yard waste in plastic bags for processing at the Central County Landfill.

Previously, yard waste materials collected in plastic bags were opened and emptied by hand at the Central County Landfill and created litter, caused contamination and delayed or eliminated the ability for materials to be mulched and/or repurposed.

As part of the change, compostable and biodegradable plastic bags will also not be accepted. Yard waste materials should not be raked or dumped into stormwater ditches or ponds and the burning trash or yard waste is prohibited by Sarasota County Code. Dumping or disposing of yard waste or trash on public or private roads, stormwater ditches, canals, retention ponds, public right-of-way and county-owned land within unincorporated Sarasota County is illegal.

County residents may also self-haul yard waste to the Central County Landfill in containers, paper bags or as loose materials that are properly covered and secured. Standard disposal fees apply.

Paper bags are available for sale online and at most retail locations where lawn care supplies are sold. Examples of reusable containers include trash cans, old blue/red recycling bins, or collapsible garden bags. If possible, place yard waste containers separately from garbage materials and your recycling cart for collection.

