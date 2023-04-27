Jon Mast withdraws his name as interim Manatee County Administrator

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After a contentious debate over his potential role as interim Manatee County Administrator, Jon Mast has withdrawn his name from consideration.

The current interim administrator, Lee Washington, who was placed in the role after the resignation of Dr. Scott Hopes, will continue.

Commissioner Jason Bearden tells ABC7 that agreement in contract negotiations couldn’t be reached. Mast had been offered $195,000.

“He didn’t come back with a counter offer and he just decided not to take on the position,” Bearden told the board during Thursday’s meeting.

“If someone is not willing to counter my offer, he mostly likely probably doesn’t want the position. He doesn’t even want work with the situation..and I probably, honestly, don’t even blame him.” said Bearden

