Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury

Wild On Ice, one of this year's Kentucky Derby contenders, had to be euthanized after suffering...
Wild On Ice, one of this year's Kentucky Derby contenders, had to be euthanized after suffering a severe injury.(Churchill Downs/Bee Buck Photography)
By Patricia Perry and Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A horse that was set to race in the Kentucky Derby on May 6 has been euthanized after it suffered an injury during its workout early Thursday morning.

The horse’s owner, Frank Sumpter, said Wild On Ice made a wrong step on his back right leg, which caused a fracture. The horse was taken to a clinic in Lexington where they made the decision to euthanize the horse due to the injury’s severity.

Sumpter said he’s sad at his loss because there’s always another race but there won’t be another horse like Wild On Ice.

“Wild On Ice and the Lord gave us an amazing run and it’s a tough, tough deal,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Allegiant Air.
Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Authorities investigating house fire in Sarasota
An AP file photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Senate passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Troopers investigating hit and run crash near Fort Hamer Road in Parrish

Latest News

Zooey Zephyr speaks on the House floor for the first time in a week during a session at the...
Montana lawmaker silenced but not silent, vows to fight on
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
FILE - This file photo shows the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Washington.
Washington, Minnesota become trans refuges, shield abortions
A railroad conductor in New York scooped up a boy who had wandered dangerously close to the...
VIDEO: Rail workers stop train to rescue 3-year-old from tracks
In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in...
Post-it notes, Scotch tape manufacturer announces 6,000 layoffs