Hail storms move through Florida Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Unusually cold air was in place high above Florida on Wednesday. This in combination of daytime heating up to near 90 degrees and a little disturbance moving overhead produced an incredible amount of hail over several places in Florida on Wednesday.

Melbourne was hit the hardest just after 3 p.m. with some places looking like a winter wonder land as it accumulated up to 5 inches in places.

With the atmosphere warming some on Thursday we don’t expect to see as much hail with the afternoon inland storms which are expected to develop once again.

