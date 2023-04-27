Advertise With Us
Hail storms move through Florida Wednesday

Melbourne hit the hardest
First Alert Weather Radar showing baseball size hail in Melbourne Wednesday afternoon
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Unusually cold air was in place high above Florida on Wednesday. This in combination of daytime heating up to near 90 degrees and a little disturbance moving overhead produced an incredible amount of hail over several places in Florida on Wednesday.

Melbourne was hit the hardest just after 3 p.m. with some places looking like a winter wonder land as it accumulated up to 5 inches in places.

With the atmosphere warming some on Thursday we don’t expect to see as much hail with the afternoon inland storms which are expected to develop once again.

