Former USF media director remembers Jerry Springer as man with ‘good heart’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ken Gullette has worked in media for most of his life. His career has taken him everywhere from Kentucky to Tampa to Illinois to Cincinnati.

It was in Cincinnati in the 1980s that he worked alongside Jerry Springer, who was an anchor at WLWT. Springer’s ties to the Ohio city run deep. He was also mayor. Springer is best known, of course, as the host of The Jerry Springer Show that ran for 27 years.

There are many stories of Springer’s kindness to fans. Gullette, who also worked at WLWT, said Jerry was one of the kindest individuals he knew.

“He was very gracious and kind when I met him.” said Gullette.

Springer was well known around the Suncoast, as he owned a home in Bird Key and could frequently be seen out and about in Sarasota.

“He was just friendly to everyone. There are bloopers from when he was walking down the street doing standups and he had to stop because people kept walking up to say ‘Hi Jerry.’ He was so kind.” Gullette remembered. “He was one of the goofiest people you’ll ever meet.”

Gullette met Springer at the Cincinnati television station and served as his producer there. He said Springer had a fondness for his practical jokes.

“I once figured out how to dial into the phone system and page the intercom from home. So, I would page him when I was at home. He loved that.”

The last time that Gullette saw Springer was in 2008 while he was giving a speech at the University of South Florida in Tampa. At that time, Gullette was working as the Director of Media Relations at the college.

Gullette acknowledged Springer’s controversies throughout the years, including a scandal involving a check written to a sex worker, as well as the controversies that surrounded his syndicated talk show.

He said to those who loved Springer, the lapse in moral judgement didn’t mean much.

“None of that mattered to anyone at the station. He was just a very well-liked colleague,” said Gullette.

