Deputies searching for missing Manatee woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding an endangered Bradenton woman.

Teila Winburn, 30, was last seen April 26 driving her light blue Hyundai hatchback with Florida tag 13DCWH in the 5400 block of 15th Street Court East at around 10:45 p.m. She has a disorder that requires medication.

She has short hair, possibly blonde now, and sometimes wears wigs to make her hair look longer.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.