Connor Park holds its grand opening

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - People on the Suncoast and, in particular, the City of Palmetto are celebrating a new beginning, vision, and plans for a new park.

Connor Park is an environmentally friendly space in Palmetto located in the 500 block of 5th Street West. Connor Park uses land that for years looked like an eye sore with environmental woes.

Now this space is is being rejuvenated turning a “brownfield” into a safe haven for birds, plants, and even people who enjoy walking trails.

“We just kept thinking our storm water runs to the south. What could we do that could help clean that?.. and so this is an evolution of all of the different planning, processing, engineering, So that the water form approximately 51 acres to the north, storm water runs to this area,” said Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant.

Connor Park has been designated as part of the City of Palmetto Linear Park Trail, connecting all corners of the city.

