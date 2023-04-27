Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Bradenton Police Department seeking to identify thief

Do you recognize this person or have you been a victim of a similar crime?
Do you recognize this person or have you been a victim of a similar crime?(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Police Department is hoping someone will have a lead on the identity of a theft suspect.

The crime occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023. The subject was captured on surveillance footage approaching a business in the 400 block of 26th Ave W. He took numerous items from the drop box, including checks.

At this time, five of the stolen checks have been cashed. If you can identify the suspect or have similar incidents to report, please contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or Jay.Gow@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an anonymous tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Allegiant Air.
Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike
An AP file photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Senate passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Authorities investigating house fire in Sarasota
Teila Winburn
Deputies find missing Manatee woman
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery

Latest News

Jerry Spring dead at 79
Jerry Spring dead at 79
Connor Park ribbon cutting
Connor Park holds its grand opening
Ordinance No. 2022-069, adopted last November
May 1 deadline for ‘Leaf it Out’ program approaching
Ken Gullette photobombs Jerry Springer in 1986.
Former USF media director remembers Jerry Springer as man with ‘good heart’