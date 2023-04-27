Bradenton Police Department seeking to identify thief

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Police Department is hoping someone will have a lead on the identity of a theft suspect.

The crime occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023. The subject was captured on surveillance footage approaching a business in the 400 block of 26th Ave W. He took numerous items from the drop box, including checks.

At this time, five of the stolen checks have been cashed. If you can identify the suspect or have similar incidents to report, please contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or Jay.Gow@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an anonymous tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.

